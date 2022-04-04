Video
River water rise worry Boro farmers in Netrokona haor

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

The water level of the big and small rivers of Netrokona district has started rising due to upstream water coming down the hill slope. At the same time, local farmers are worried about Boro paddy, the only crop in the haor (water body) area, due to sudden rise in water level in the Dhanu river of Khaliajuri upazila. They are worried that continuous rise in the water level can cause the crop to be lost due to untimely floods.
Khaliajuri, Mohanganj, Madan upazilas of
    Netrokona are mainly Haor area of the district. Year round all expenses of farmers of haor region depend on the only Boro crop.
According to local farmers and upazila administration, there are 89 haors in Khaliajuri out of total 134 haors in the district. Among the 300 km submerged (temporary) dams in haor area, there are 181 km in Khaliajuri, 61 km in Mohanganj and 46.75 km in Madan. About 60,000 hectares of Boro crops of local farmers depend on the dam. This year, Water Development Board (WDB) has constructed a dam under the supervision of Upazila Administration at a cost of around Tk 33.12 crore to protect the crops of the haor.
But, last Thursday and Friday there was heavy rain in Cherrapunji area of India. Due to the hill slope, the water level of Netrokona Rivers is increasing. From last Friday till 9:00am on Sunday, the water level in Dhanu river of Khaliajuri has risen by about four and a half feet.
Mohan Lal Saikat, executive engineer of the district water development board, said, "I am very worried about the rising water in Dhanu River. Meanwhile, the lower reaches outside the crop protection dam have started flooding. However, the river water is still below the danger level. The danger level at Khaliajuri point of the river is 4.19 cm. But there was 3.71 cm of water till 9:00am on Sunday."
"We are in the area with the upazila administration. We have all kinds of preparations to protect the crop-protection dam," he added.
A few local farmers said that the outer part of the embankment of Laxmipur, Chunai haor, Baidyar Char, Katkail's Kanda and Kirtankhola haor of Khaliajuri have been submerged.
However, no crop-protection dam has been broken yet. They are worried that the dam may break if the water level rises.
Moniruzzam of Panchhat area of Gazipur union of Khaliajuri said that the area outside the embankment of Bailong haor has been submerged.
"If the water level rises a little more, the embankment will break and the haor crop will be submerged," he added.
Farmer Moniruzzaman also said, "About 20 acres of half-riped paddy of some of our farmers have been submerged outside the crop protection dam. The only crop of the whole year is sinking in front of the eyes. We have nothing to do. Crop protection dams have been set up in haor. But, if the agriculture department had advised to cultivate early varieties of paddy, there would have been no such loss."
FM Mobarak Ali, Deputy Director, Netrokona Agriculture Extension Department, said, "Paddy harvesting has started in some areas of haor area. And after two weeks, the harvest will start in full swing in haor. However, I am very worried about the flood in advance. We have advised the farmers to plant early varieties of paddy. But, many farmers planted less early varieties of paddy in the hope of higher yields."


