Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Parliament passes patents bill

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Patents Bill 2022 was passed in parliament on Sunday eyeing to update the century-old patents law and safeguard the intellectual property rights.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun placed the bill in the parliament and it was passed by voice vote.
According to the bill, the owner will be given the patent of any innovation for 20 years instead of 16 and then it will become public property.
A registrar office will be there to issue or cancel patents of any single
    inventor or joint inventors of a technical innovation under the proposed law.
The current patent and design law was enacted in 1911. In 2016, the law was divided into two parts, a patent law and another design law.
The bill was tabled in parliament on November 14 last year and was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the industries ministry for scrutiny and report back to the parliament.
The bill states that any technological product will be patentable if has something new in it.
However, inventions, scientific theories and mathematical methods, business methods, rules or methods of performing purely mental work or sports and any such computer program will not be patent protected.
In addition to the need to prevent commercial use within the borders of Bangladesh in order to protect public order and ethics - a number of other issues have been left out of patent protection, including innovation.
Moreover, if a person fails to comply with an order under this Act, the court may impose compensation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US defence contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine
Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine
Pakistan to go to the polls after PM Khan foils sacking attempt
Media employees law will throw journalists in deep crisis: BFUJ
BTRC draft policy to regulate media unconstitutional: TIB
River water rise worry Boro farmers in Netrokona haor
Kissinger acknowledges 1971 US role as ‘political misjudgment’
Parliament passes patents bill


Latest News
12 dead in Ecuador prison riot
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft