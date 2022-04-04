Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Road crashes claim five

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accident in Magura and Bagerhat.
Our Magura Correspondent added that three persons were killed in a road accident at Mohammadpur upazila in Magura district on Sunday. The deceased were passengers of easy bike.  
    Police said, a passenger bus lost control in Kanutia area around 12:30 pm on Sunday and hit an easy bike coming from the opposite direction.    Easy bike driver Rabbi Hossain and passenger Jasim Miah died on the spot. Rabbi, son of Abdus Salam, is a resident of Aunara village of the upazila and Jasim Miah, son of Rashid Miah, a resident of Babanpara village.
Later, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies. Mohammadpur Police Station OC Ikram Hossain confirmed the matter. The bodies were sent to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, OC added.
Our Bagerhat Correspondent added that a man and his wife were killed in a road accident at Rampal upazila in Bagerhat district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 55, and his wife Rehena Begum, 45. They hailed from Mongla upazila in the district.
Citing locals, Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defense Assistant Deputy Director Golam Saroar said Jahangir and his wife were returning home from Khulna riding on a motorcycle.
At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle from the opposite direction at Babubari area at around 7:45 pm, leaving Rehena dead on the spot and Jahangir seriously injured.
Later, locals rescued the injured and took him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the fire service official added.
The bodies were handed over to Katakhali Highway Police Station, he further added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US defence contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine
Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine
Pakistan to go to the polls after PM Khan foils sacking attempt
Media employees law will throw journalists in deep crisis: BFUJ
BTRC draft policy to regulate media unconstitutional: TIB
River water rise worry Boro farmers in Netrokona haor
Kissinger acknowledges 1971 US role as ‘political misjudgment’
Parliament passes patents bill


Latest News
12 dead in Ecuador prison riot
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft