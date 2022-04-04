Road crashes claim five

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accident in Magura and Bagerhat.

Our Magura Correspondent added that three persons were killed in a road accident at Mohammadpur upazila in Magura district on Sunday. The deceased were passengers of easy bike.

Police said, a passenger bus lost control in Kanutia area around 12:30 pm on Sunday and hit an easy bike coming from the opposite direction. Easy bike driver Rabbi Hossain and passenger Jasim Miah died on the spot. Rabbi, son of Abdus Salam, is a resident of Aunara village of the upazila and Jasim Miah, son of Rashid Miah, a resident of Babanpara village.

Later, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies. Mohammadpur Police Station OC Ikram Hossain confirmed the matter. The bodies were sent to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, OC added.

Our Bagerhat Correspondent added that a man and his wife were killed in a road accident at Rampal upazila in Bagerhat district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 55, and his wife Rehena Begum, 45. They hailed from Mongla upazila in the district.

Citing locals, Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defense Assistant Deputy Director Golam Saroar said Jahangir and his wife were returning home from Khulna riding on a motorcycle.

At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle from the opposite direction at Babubari area at around 7:45 pm, leaving Rehena dead on the spot and Jahangir seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the fire service official added.

The bodies were handed over to Katakhali Highway Police Station, he further added.









