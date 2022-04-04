City dwellers face acute gas crisis on first Ramadan day

City dwellers experienced failed to use their gas oven for cooking on the first day of Ramadan due to low pressure of gas as there was no gas in the pipeline having adequate pressure level.

Consumers in most of the city areas faced such a situation since morning on Sunday. Petrobangla, however, said a technical fault in the supply process of the gas from Bibiyana field in Sylhet created a huge gas shortage in the pipeline that triggered the low pressure.

Senior officials of the Petrobangla rushed to the Bibiyana gas process area to supervise the repair works of the gas field.

But they failed to identify the cause of the technical fault. They also failed to give any indication as to when the problem might be solved.

Not only the household customers, CNG stations, power plants industries also faced a serious gas crisis on Sunday.

The Power Development Board said it had failed to produce around 600 MW of electricity from gas fired

plants as Petrobangla cut 300 mmcf gas from their allocation on Sunday.

"Yes, there are load-shedding across the country but we have yet to calculate," PDB officials said.

"Our field operation team is working to bring the trains back online. At this moment we are unable to inform about the time required to resume full production from the field," said Chevron Bangladesh.

According to the Chevron statement, the operator of the Bibiyana gas field, two process trains in Bibiyana Gas Plant are down due to maintenance since 1.15 am on Sunday which has resulted in lower production of gas from the field.

"We failed to produce any single Iftar item from our oven, we bought everything today (Sunday), but the restaurants also suffered as there was LPG shortage," Nasreen Akhter in the Mohammadpur area said.

Meanwhile, the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry in a press release regretted the temporary inconveniences of the consumers.

"Experienced engineers are working to fix the problem. It is expected that the situation will become normal within the shortest possible time", said the release of the ministry signed by its Information officer.

According to the Petrobangla it could be able to supply 3,557mmcfd to 3,760 mmcfd gas, which is about 15 percent less than the previous year.

Although papers said Petrobangla is able to import 1,000 mmcfd LNG but could never import LNG to its full capacity.

For the last few months a number of factors led to the gas shortage in the capital. First, one of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in the country is having some technical problems, for which gas supply is reduced by 400 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), according to the Titas Gas authorities.

Then, a well in the Bibiyana gas field is going through renovation work-another reason for the shortage.

However, the current demand for gas in the country is more than 3,800 mmcfd. The distributors are supplying only 2,600-2,700 mmcfd or 3,200-3,500 mmcfd.





