Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:30 AM
Momen-Blinken talk today marking 50-year bilateral ties

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will hold bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in Washington on Monday, the day of the 50th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"(During the talk) we will
    discuss how we (Bangladesh-US) would further enhance our bilateral relations in the next 50 years," Dr Momen told media before leaving here for Washington DC last evening. The half century of bilateral ties with Washinton after Bangladesh emerged as  an independent nation amid a critical US stake leads it towards a revitalized  relation in a different geo-political reality as the two countries chalked  out series of engagement this year. Dr Momen is going to meet his US counterpart first time since Washington imposed sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and some its current and former officials alleging violation of human rights on 10th December last.    -BSS


