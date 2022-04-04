Video
Monday, 4 April, 2022
LPG becomes costlier by Tk 48/kg

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Special Correspondent

Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has re-fixed the price of 12 KG LPG container at Tk 1439 from existing Tk 1391 as Saudi contract price (CP) has risen globally to $953-- from $911.25 per MT with effect from 6 pm on Sunday.
"A consumer has to pay additional Tk 48 to buy a 12kg LPG container while Tk 4 per kg for other quantities of the containers as the global price hike of Saudi CP(contract price) due to Russia-Ukraine war and also the increase in Taka-Dollar rate," BERC chairman Abdul Jalil announced at a virtual press briefing on Sunday noon.
According to the new price, the auto gas price has been raised to Tk 67.02 per liter from Tk 63.07.
"Now each dollar's exchange rate is Tk85.25 which was earlier Tk85.07, the importers have to pay higher amounts against a 7 percent VAT while overall cost is higher than earlier," BERC chairman said.
He said the Saudi contract price (CP) has risen globally to $953-- from $911.25 per MT.
He failed to make any comment on price hike trend but said it is hard to predict whether the price will go up or down in the current global situation.
The Saudi CP is normally announced at the end of every month to make it effective for the next month, and it takes at least 7-10 days for a shipment of the fuel to arrive in the country.
Most Bangladeshi
    private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally. However, the price of BPC's LP gas was not increased as it is produced locally.


