Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ifter items too hot in city

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Mizanur Rahman

People pour out of their houses to buy Old Dhaka's traditional ifter items at Chalkbazar on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People pour out of their houses to buy Old Dhaka's traditional ifter items at Chalkbazar on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Prices of almost each and every ifter item have gone up by 30 to 35 percent this year, putting low-income group of people in a state of shock.  
Traders claim that they do not have anything to do with the price hike as the prices of wholesale products have already gone up at the wholesale markets.
Imran Hasan, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Restaurant owner Association told the Daily Observer that the prices of all essential commodities had increased resulting in the price hike of all ifter items.
 Business ethics can never be lost in order to make more profit. All other foods including iftar should be served in a hygienic manner in compliance with government health rules. Food should be displayed in a healthy way, he said.
    The seasonal ifter item trader said they were selling jilapi, an integral part of Ifter, for Tk 280 to Tk 370 per kg, anthon Tk 30 per piece, piyaju (made with finely chopped onion with lentil paste) for Tk 15 per piece and fried chicken Tk 120 per piece.
Shafiq Alauddin, a restaurant owner on Nazimuddin Road in Old Dhaka said like other years, this time too he will sell halim as an iftar item.
However, he has decided to sell halim for Tk 200 like the previous year. The prices of various ingredients for making halim have gone up.
This time, not only the prices of halim, but also piyaju, chhola, jilapi, murdi, kebab, various delicious meat dishes and other common quality iftar items have gone up, he said.
Restaurant traders said fasting has started at a time when local and international markets for food and food products were booming. Consumers are now cutting back on their spending, failing to keep up with rising commodity prices.
In this situation, if there are enough arrangements for making iftar in restaurants, the price of food will go up. Traders are worried about how much iftar business can bring if prices go up.
However, there is doubt as to whether the sale will be the same as before. Because one class of people has money but many who have less money may not come out to buy iftar.
While visiting different ifter markets in the capital this correspondent found the prices of jilapi, an integral part of ifter, raised by Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg this year compared to last year. A kg of jilapi was sold for Tk 120 to TK 150 at footpath market in the capital on Sunday.
The price of the ubiquitous chhola boot (fried and spiced chickpeas) also rose by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg. It was sold at Tk 120 to Tk 150 per kg.
Puffed rice (muri) also marked a sharp rise this year. A kg of it was sold for Tk 100 to TK 120 yesterday. Last year the price was Tk 80.
Prices of beguni (a popular item prepared with aubergine), aloor chop (prepared with potato) and piyaju increased by Tk 2 to Tk 5 a kg.
The correspondent found that 100 grams of fried gram and piaju were selling for Tk30 against Tk 20 last year.
A piece of beguni was selling for Tk6 to Tk 10 while its price was Tk5 only a year ago.
Aloor chop, Kofi chop (cauliflower croquette) were priced from Tk 6 to Tk 10 per piece compared to Tk5 last year.
A piece of Sahi Jelapi (mega size Jelapi) was selling for Tk25 against last year's Tk15. Firni was sealing at Tk150 against Tk 100 last year.
Beef curry was selling at Tk550 per kg that was Tk 350 last year.
AM Naser Hossain, Vice President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said a section of dishonest businessmen are involved in increasing the prices of iftar items.
He demanded that the government monitor the prices of essentials, especially iftar items, during the Ramadan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US defence contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine
Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine
Pakistan to go to the polls after PM Khan foils sacking attempt
Media employees law will throw journalists in deep crisis: BFUJ
BTRC draft policy to regulate media unconstitutional: TIB
River water rise worry Boro farmers in Netrokona haor
Kissinger acknowledges 1971 US role as ‘political misjudgment’
Parliament passes patents bill


Latest News
12 dead in Ecuador prison riot
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft