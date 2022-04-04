Ifter items too hot in city



People pour out of their houses to buy Old Dhaka's traditional ifter items at Chalkbazar on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Traders claim that they do not have anything to do with the price hike as the prices of wholesale products have already gone up at the wholesale markets.

Imran Hasan, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Restaurant owner Association told the Daily Observer that the prices of all essential commodities had increased resulting in the price hike of all ifter items.

Business ethics can never be lost in order to make more profit. All other foods including iftar should be served in a hygienic manner in compliance with government health rules. Food should be displayed in a healthy way, he said.

The seasonal ifter item trader said they were selling jilapi, an integral part of Ifter, for Tk 280 to Tk 370 per kg, anthon Tk 30 per piece, piyaju (made with finely chopped onion with lentil paste) for Tk 15 per piece and fried chicken Tk 120 per piece.

Shafiq Alauddin, a restaurant owner on Nazimuddin Road in Old Dhaka said like other years, this time too he will sell halim as an iftar item.

However, he has decided to sell halim for Tk 200 like the previous year. The prices of various ingredients for making halim have gone up.

This time, not only the prices of halim, but also piyaju, chhola, jilapi, murdi, kebab, various delicious meat dishes and other common quality iftar items have gone up, he said.

Restaurant traders said fasting has started at a time when local and international markets for food and food products were booming. Consumers are now cutting back on their spending, failing to keep up with rising commodity prices.

In this situation, if there are enough arrangements for making iftar in restaurants, the price of food will go up. Traders are worried about how much iftar business can bring if prices go up.

However, there is doubt as to whether the sale will be the same as before. Because one class of people has money but many who have less money may not come out to buy iftar.

While visiting different ifter markets in the capital this correspondent found the prices of jilapi, an integral part of ifter, raised by Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg this year compared to last year. A kg of jilapi was sold for Tk 120 to TK 150 at footpath market in the capital on Sunday.

The price of the ubiquitous chhola boot (fried and spiced chickpeas) also rose by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg. It was sold at Tk 120 to Tk 150 per kg.

Puffed rice (muri) also marked a sharp rise this year. A kg of it was sold for Tk 100 to TK 120 yesterday. Last year the price was Tk 80.

Prices of beguni (a popular item prepared with aubergine), aloor chop (prepared with potato) and piyaju increased by Tk 2 to Tk 5 a kg.

The correspondent found that 100 grams of fried gram and piaju were selling for Tk30 against Tk 20 last year.

A piece of beguni was selling for Tk6 to Tk 10 while its price was Tk5 only a year ago.

Aloor chop, Kofi chop (cauliflower croquette) were priced from Tk 6 to Tk 10 per piece compared to Tk5 last year.

A piece of Sahi Jelapi (mega size Jelapi) was selling for Tk25 against last year's Tk15. Firni was sealing at Tk150 against Tk 100 last year.

Beef curry was selling at Tk550 per kg that was Tk 350 last year.

AM Naser Hossain, Vice President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said a section of dishonest businessmen are involved in increasing the prices of iftar items.

He demanded that the government monitor the prices of essentials, especially iftar items, during the Ramadan.









