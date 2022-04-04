Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Make sure govt services reach  people: PM

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

Make sure govt services reach  people: PM

Make sure govt services reach  people: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the public servants to ensure that the general people are not deprived of the services provided by the government.
"You have to make sure that people of Bangladesh are never deprived of getting services. Remember, our independence is meant for changing their fate," she said while addressing the certificate giving ceremony of 121, 122 and 123 batches of Law and Administration course.
 The programme was held at BCS Administration Academy in Shahbagh
    while the prime minister joined virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
She asked the civil servants that fruits of the independence have to be reached to every house of the country and that is the aim of the government,
"Whenever you work you have to always think about the people of the country," she said.
She mentioned that the public servants working in the field should know every detail about the place where they are posted and work.
Hasina stressed effective coordination of development programmes of the government for timely implementation and getting better results.
She also said that if any problem arises regarding any development programme of the government in any area the respective field official has to coordinate that for its successful completion.
She termed the young government officials as the driving force in achieving the lofty goal of making Bangladesh a developed nation by 2041.
"You have to work towards that direction from now on," she said.
In this connection she asked them to make use of their talents and energy for the welfare of the country.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Administration Ministry HN Ashiqur Rahman, Senior secretary KM Ali Azam and BCS Administration Academy Rector Mominur Rashid Amin also spoke at the programme.
Referring to the UN recognition of Bangladesh as a developing nation the prime minister said this should encourage the officials to redouble their work to build a secular and prosperous country on the spirit of the War of Liberation.  
"That is not enough. We have to make the country stronger so not a single person remains hungry and homeless," she said. "That had been the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and we must materialize it."  
She asked the officials to always focus on programmes related to public welfare.  
The premier listed various steps of the government for making the public servants more competent.
Hasina said Bangabandhu started rehabilitation of landless and homeless people, but it halted after his assassination.
In this connection, she referred the Ashrayan-2 project which has been implementing since the Awami League assumed power in second term. During her the first tenure in 1996 the government implemented Ashrayan-1 project.  
"There is no moment happier than when we see the smiling faces of homeless people getting homes," she said.
M Navid Rezwanul Kabir of 121st batch, M Rahibul Hasan of 122nd batch and Rezwana Hashim of 123rd batch expressed their feeling from their respective batches.
A video documentary on BCS Administration Academy was screened at the programme.
On behalf of the PM, the state minister for public administration distributed medals, certificates and crests among the participants and winners.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US defence contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine
Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine
Pakistan to go to the polls after PM Khan foils sacking attempt
Media employees law will throw journalists in deep crisis: BFUJ
BTRC draft policy to regulate media unconstitutional: TIB
River water rise worry Boro farmers in Netrokona haor
Kissinger acknowledges 1971 US role as ‘political misjudgment’
Parliament passes patents bill


Latest News
12 dead in Ecuador prison riot
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft