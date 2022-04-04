

Make sure govt services reach people: PM

"You have to make sure that people of Bangladesh are never deprived of getting services. Remember, our independence is meant for changing their fate," she said while addressing the certificate giving ceremony of 121, 122 and 123 batches of Law and Administration course.

The programme was held at BCS Administration Academy in Shahbagh

while the prime minister joined virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She asked the civil servants that fruits of the independence have to be reached to every house of the country and that is the aim of the government,

"Whenever you work you have to always think about the people of the country," she said.

She mentioned that the public servants working in the field should know every detail about the place where they are posted and work.

Hasina stressed effective coordination of development programmes of the government for timely implementation and getting better results.

She also said that if any problem arises regarding any development programme of the government in any area the respective field official has to coordinate that for its successful completion.

She termed the young government officials as the driving force in achieving the lofty goal of making Bangladesh a developed nation by 2041.

"You have to work towards that direction from now on," she said.

In this connection she asked them to make use of their talents and energy for the welfare of the country.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Administration Ministry HN Ashiqur Rahman, Senior secretary KM Ali Azam and BCS Administration Academy Rector Mominur Rashid Amin also spoke at the programme.

Referring to the UN recognition of Bangladesh as a developing nation the prime minister said this should encourage the officials to redouble their work to build a secular and prosperous country on the spirit of the War of Liberation.

"That is not enough. We have to make the country stronger so not a single person remains hungry and homeless," she said. "That had been the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and we must materialize it."

She asked the officials to always focus on programmes related to public welfare.

The premier listed various steps of the government for making the public servants more competent.

Hasina said Bangabandhu started rehabilitation of landless and homeless people, but it halted after his assassination.

In this connection, she referred the Ashrayan-2 project which has been implementing since the Awami League assumed power in second term. During her the first tenure in 1996 the government implemented Ashrayan-1 project.

"There is no moment happier than when we see the smiling faces of homeless people getting homes," she said.

M Navid Rezwanul Kabir of 121st batch, M Rahibul Hasan of 122nd batch and Rezwana Hashim of 123rd batch expressed their feeling from their respective batches.

A video documentary on BCS Administration Academy was screened at the programme.

On behalf of the PM, the state minister for public administration distributed medals, certificates and crests among the participants and winners. -UNB









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the public servants to ensure that the general people are not deprived of the services provided by the government."You have to make sure that people of Bangladesh are never deprived of getting services. Remember, our independence is meant for changing their fate," she said while addressing the certificate giving ceremony of 121, 122 and 123 batches of Law and Administration course.The programme was held at BCS Administration Academy in Shahbaghwhile the prime minister joined virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.She asked the civil servants that fruits of the independence have to be reached to every house of the country and that is the aim of the government,"Whenever you work you have to always think about the people of the country," she said.She mentioned that the public servants working in the field should know every detail about the place where they are posted and work.Hasina stressed effective coordination of development programmes of the government for timely implementation and getting better results.She also said that if any problem arises regarding any development programme of the government in any area the respective field official has to coordinate that for its successful completion.She termed the young government officials as the driving force in achieving the lofty goal of making Bangladesh a developed nation by 2041."You have to work towards that direction from now on," she said.In this connection she asked them to make use of their talents and energy for the welfare of the country.State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Administration Ministry HN Ashiqur Rahman, Senior secretary KM Ali Azam and BCS Administration Academy Rector Mominur Rashid Amin also spoke at the programme.Referring to the UN recognition of Bangladesh as a developing nation the prime minister said this should encourage the officials to redouble their work to build a secular and prosperous country on the spirit of the War of Liberation."That is not enough. We have to make the country stronger so not a single person remains hungry and homeless," she said. "That had been the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and we must materialize it."She asked the officials to always focus on programmes related to public welfare.The premier listed various steps of the government for making the public servants more competent.Hasina said Bangabandhu started rehabilitation of landless and homeless people, but it halted after his assassination.In this connection, she referred the Ashrayan-2 project which has been implementing since the Awami League assumed power in second term. During her the first tenure in 1996 the government implemented Ashrayan-1 project."There is no moment happier than when we see the smiling faces of homeless people getting homes," she said.M Navid Rezwanul Kabir of 121st batch, M Rahibul Hasan of 122nd batch and Rezwana Hashim of 123rd batch expressed their feeling from their respective batches.A video documentary on BCS Administration Academy was screened at the programme.On behalf of the PM, the state minister for public administration distributed medals, certificates and crests among the participants and winners. -UNB