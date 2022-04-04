Video
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232

BAGERHAT, Apr 3: A 10-feet long python was rescued from a vegetable field in Sarankhola upazila of Bagerhat district on Saturday.
The python weighing 12 Kg was rescued from the field in sluice gate area adjacent to Gabtala Bazar in the upazila.
The python got trapped in a net set around the field of a local trader named Delwar Hossain, said Md Sadik Mahmud, station officer of Sarankhola range of Sundarbans East Forest Department.
After being informed, members of Wild Team, a wild life conservation organization, rescued the python and it was released in Sarankhola range area of the forest later, he said.
The python might have crossed the Baleswar River and entered the locality in search of food, said the forest department officer.    -UNB



