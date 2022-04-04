Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Book on health sector’s dev launched

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Observer Desk

A new book titled 'Swadhinotar Ponchas Bochor: Shastho Khater Bikash', celebrating the successes and progress of the health sector in Bangladesh unveiled on Saturday, during a book launching ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Saturday.
The book is published by "Prothoma Prokashon" and Bangladesh Health Watch, a multistakeholder civil society organization, has organized the event.   
The special guests of the ceremony were former health minister Prof Dr AFM Ruhul Haque MP, Dr Jahirul Islam, Health Advisor , Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) ,  Dr Maleka Banu, General secretary, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Matiul Rahman, Editor, Prothom Alo. The chief guest was prominent economist Dr Rehman Shobhan. The ceremony was chaired by Dr. Rawnak Jahan, Convener, Advisory Group Bangladesh Health Watch.
On that occasion, Ahmed Mustaque Raza Chowdhury, convenor of Bangladesh Health Watch, gave a welcome speech to the audience.  
The special guest of the occasion Dr Jahirul Islam said that we previously have a bumpy road. However, we have some amazing development in our health sector. Each of the book chapters deals with important information about the 50 years journey, but apart from the "success saga", we have many issues to discuss and shed light on. The cost of treatment is so high that very few people can afford it. This is creating discrimination."





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Book on health sector’s dev launched
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 118cr in March
KCCI to monitor 22 kitchen markets during Ramadan
‘Muktijoddha Complex’ built in 406 upazilas, 64 districts
JnU intra-moot court competition held
Tributes paid to Hasan Arif


Latest News
12 dead in Ecuador prison riot
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft