Book on health sector’s dev launched

A new book titled 'Swadhinotar Ponchas Bochor: Shastho Khater Bikash', celebrating the successes and progress of the health sector in Bangladesh unveiled on Saturday, during a book launching ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Saturday.

The book is published by "Prothoma Prokashon" and Bangladesh Health Watch, a multistakeholder civil society organization, has organized the event.

The special guests of the ceremony were former health minister Prof Dr AFM Ruhul Haque MP, Dr Jahirul Islam, Health Advisor , Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) , Dr Maleka Banu, General secretary, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Matiul Rahman, Editor, Prothom Alo. The chief guest was prominent economist Dr Rehman Shobhan. The ceremony was chaired by Dr. Rawnak Jahan, Convener, Advisory Group Bangladesh Health Watch.

On that occasion, Ahmed Mustaque Raza Chowdhury, convenor of Bangladesh Health Watch, gave a welcome speech to the audience.

The special guest of the occasion Dr Jahirul Islam said that we previously have a bumpy road. However, we have some amazing development in our health sector. Each of the book chapters deals with important information about the 50 years journey, but apart from the "success saga", we have many issues to discuss and shed light on. The cost of treatment is so high that very few people can afford it. This is creating discrimination."







