Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:30 AM
Monitoring Essential Commodities

Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 3: Chattogram district administration formed five teams for monitoring the market of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramadan.
The executive magistrate of the district administration will monitor various wholesale and retail markets in the city throughout the month of Ramadan, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman on Sunday.
A total of five monitoring teams will be in the field every day for supervising the markets during the holy month from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, he said.
Besides, the executive magistrates have also been working at the different upazilas of the district in this regard, he added.
He said the monitoring teams have been working in the different wholesale and retail markets since April 1 on the occasion of Ramadan.    -BSS


