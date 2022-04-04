BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 118cr in March



Sources at the BGB headquarters said the seized drugs include 13,41,023 Yaba pills, 5.044 kg crystal meth also known as ice, 3.513 kg heroin (brown sugar), 1.275 kg opium, 38,637 bottles of Phensidyl, 17492 bottles of foreign liquor, 2595 cans of beer, 2744 kgs of hemp, 53,322 stimulant injections, 21,505 pieces of Anegra and Senegra tablets, 4,591 Eascof syrup and 3,74,568 other tablets during the period between March 1 and March 31.

Other smuggled goods include 1.173 kg gold, 20 kg silver, 4, 35,530 cosmetics items, 2,513 imitation jewellery, 11,730 sarees, 2 ,213 three-piece sets, blanket and shirt pieces, 1345 pieces readymade garments, 3,492 cubic feet of timber, 9,424 kgs of tea, 33,930 kgs of coal, one touch stone idol, six trucks/covered vans, four private cars/microbuses, eight pickup vans, 35 CNG and engine driven auto-rickshaws and 71 motorcycles.

The seized arms included one pistol, two guns, 16 rounds of bullets and one magazine.

Besides, legal action has been taken against 374 smugglers and six Indians for illegally crossing the border during the period, said Public Relations Officer of the BGB headquarters Md Shariful Islam.











