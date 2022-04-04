Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 118cr in March

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Observer Desk

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detained 8 persons with huge amount of foreign clothes worth with Tk 20 core from Tultuli area in Bhola Sador upazilla on Sunday. photo: observer

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detained 8 persons with huge amount of foreign clothes worth with Tk 20 core from Tultuli area in Bhola Sador upazilla on Sunday. photo: observer

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized different types of smuggled goods including arms and drugs worth Tk 118.11 crore in anti-smuggling drives across the country in March this year.
Sources at the BGB headquarters said the seized drugs include 13,41,023 Yaba pills, 5.044 kg crystal meth also known as ice, 3.513 kg heroin (brown sugar), 1.275 kg opium, 38,637 bottles of Phensidyl, 17492 bottles of foreign liquor, 2595 cans of beer, 2744 kgs of hemp, 53,322 stimulant injections, 21,505 pieces of Anegra and Senegra tablets, 4,591 Eascof syrup and 3,74,568 other tablets during the period between March 1 and March 31.
Other smuggled goods include 1.173 kg gold, 20 kg silver, 4, 35,530 cosmetics items, 2,513 imitation jewellery, 11,730 sarees, 2 ,213 three-piece sets, blanket and shirt pieces, 1345 pieces readymade garments, 3,492 cubic feet of timber, 9,424 kgs of tea, 33,930 kgs of coal, one touch stone idol, six trucks/covered vans, four private cars/microbuses, eight pickup vans, 35 CNG and engine driven auto-rickshaws and 71 motorcycles.
The seized arms included one pistol, two guns, 16 rounds of bullets and one magazine.
Besides, legal action has been taken against 374 smugglers and six Indians for illegally crossing the border during the period, said Public Relations Officer of the BGB headquarters Md Shariful Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Book on health sector’s dev launched
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 118cr in March
KCCI to monitor 22 kitchen markets during Ramadan
‘Muktijoddha Complex’ built in 406 upazilas, 64 districts
JnU intra-moot court competition held
Tributes paid to Hasan Arif


Latest News
12 dead in Ecuador prison riot
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft