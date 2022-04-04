Video
Price Stability

KCCI to monitor 22 kitchen markets during Ramadan

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 3: Khulna Chamber of Commerce Industry (KCCI) has decided to monitor 22 city's kitchen markets during the holy month of Ramadan for keeping price stability of essential commodities and to protect dishonest traders syndicate.
The KCCI made the decision at a day-long meeting on Saturday with its president Kazi Aminul Haque in chair.
Manufacturers, wholesalers and retail sellers and their representatives and KCCI directors, among others, attended the meeting, Kazi Aminul Haque, president of KCCI confirmed the Daily Observer.
KCCI president Kazi Aminul Haque said that the trade body has formed a 22 -member market monitoring committee to keep watch to keep the market stable.
The members of the committee will monitor whether 46 products would be sold at the government fixed prices.
The KCCI president, who presided over the meeting said not only government, businessmen also have responsibilities to control the market.
He said, prices of commodities are reduced ahead of the festival globally; Bangladesh businessmen should also introduce the same culture.
The businessmen also asserted as the country has no shortage of supply of essential commodities and so prices will remain stable, there is no scope for prices to rise during the month of Ramadan.






