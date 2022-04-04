Video
Monday, 4 April, 2022
Risk of HIV infection remains high

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

It is scaring matter that the people of Bangladesh are at high risk of HIV infection, though the current infection rate is low. According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), Bangladesh has, so far, around 14,000 patients of AIDS, the last stage of HIV infection. Of them, around 84 percent came under treatment. The disease, however, claimed 205 lives in 2020, taking the total death toll to 1,588. This number is not threatening to the nation but danger lurks because of neighbouring countries--which have higher transmission rates--and easy access to drugs.

It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh first detected HIV positive case in 1989. According to the UNICEF report of 2021, titled 'Child, HIV & AIDS: World of 2030', about 3.60 lakh adolescents are projected to die of Aids-related diseases across the world between 2018 and 2030. Currently, two adolescents are being infected by HIV in every two minutes, which is really a worrying issue. The UNICEF recommended all concerned to strength different programmes--including treatment and prevention to reduce infection and death rate of adolescent.

Another disappointing fact is that around 28.05 percent of women are unaware about AIDS. Therefore, the risk of AIDS transmission among women is rising as the awareness has not grown at the desired level.

Until now, Bangladesh is a country of low prevalence in case of HIV infection. But the country is at high risk for various reasons. We have borders with two countries (India and Myanmar)--having high rate if HIV infection case. However, a large portion of the total AIDS patients in Bangladesh are Rohingya population. Therefore, the virus can spread through the local population, posing health risk to Bangladeshi citizens.

India and Myanmar have different communications with the businesses and common people of Bangladesh. According to the Directorate General of Health Services a total of 12,91,069 samples were tested from November 2020 to November 2021 to detect HIV/AIDS. It is important to increase the facility to test HIV. So, screening at the country's all air, sea, and land ports to prevent the spread of the deadly virus is crucial. This test will not cost much, and it may take 10 minutes to conduct by kit. The United Nations have huge idle money which we can use for HIV screening.

Once the virus spreads uncontrollably, the whole nation will fall in the mercy of the deadly virus, which has ravaged several countries in Africa. It is high time the authority took initiative to prevent the spread the virus.



