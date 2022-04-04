Ensure economic use of gas

Dear Sir,

Over the course of time reserve of everything runs out. This is also applicable for the natural resources. Day-by-day gas reserve in Bangladesh is depleting and it will run out within a few years. One of the main reasons of this rapid depletion of gas reserve is the misuse of it in every sector. Everyone ranging from government office to hotels, private sectors and house is equally responsible for this alarming situation. Many people do not turn off their gas burners to save a matchstick. In many places oven are seen burning unnecessary.



Nowadays we are facing serious shortage of gas. Due to the deficit of gas, industrial production will face a deadlock. But it is a matter of great regret that we have no headache about this.



There is no way out to turn a blind eye in this regard. Government must take proper measures to prevent gas from being wasted. Besides illegal connections of gas must be stopped showing zero tolerance.



Asheq

Borolekha, Sylhet