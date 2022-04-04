

Kohat



We took the clothes and shoes we will need. Needless to say, we also took our books with us so that we could pursue our studies and prepare for the FPO. We took a flight to Peshawar and stayed for a few hours with Shamsuddin and Hamid Choudhury at the Air Force Officers' Mess. We had lunch with them in a nice restaurant and then took a bus which travelled some 35 miles of hilly terrain. The memory of the journey to Kohat comes alive in my writing on the area published in 1968 in the then Pakistan Observer:



'A little west to the centre of northern perimeter of the district lies the town of Kohat, the heart of a pearl-green valley. You could approach it from the east, enter the North West Frontier Province of Pakistan after crossing the Indus at Khushalgah, named after famous warrior poet Khushal Khan Khattach. You would then travel along thirty-one miles of metalled road that mazes its way following ravines and low hills for the first fifteen miles and then runs level, right up to the Kohat town.



'Or you could choose the way Emperor Babar did. You could come to Kohat by way of the city of Peshawar. The road winds its course along the southern reaches of the valley of Peshawar. You move southwards and mountains in the distance rise against the sky to meet your glance. The district of Peshawar left behind, you enter the open valley occupied by the Pass-Afridis. This is a twelve-mile stretch after which begins the climb.



'The road ascends loop by loop making its way through grim-faced hills; below your eyes the valley extends green and soothing then suddenly vanishes as you reach the highest point, 'Kota' crest of a range of hills overlooking the Kohat valley, 2,845 feet above the sea level. This is the place from where you can see the rich green stretch of Kohat looking up at you with serene wonder from full 1,100 feet beneath your feet. You can also catch a glimpse of the pooled waters of the reservoir of the Tanda dam sparkling as polished silver in the sun.



'Near at hand commanding the landscape below, rises a small fortress. A gate stands arching over the road. The Handyside gate built to commemorate an English police officer bearing that name who fell here while fighting the tribals. From the 'Kota' it is a story of rapid descent. You hold your breath as your vehicle rolls down following dangerous bends hanging precariously onto the miserly edges of stony hills standing guard over deep ravines prostrate at their feet. The roller-coaster ride complete, you are once more on level ground.



The way lies straight before you. Wheel along for four more miles and you are right in the midst of the sleepy solitude of the tree shaded streets of the Kohat cantonment. Time has changed but time seems to be at a standstill in this lonely town. For a moment you may be misled into thinking that it still is the frontier outpost it used to be in the days of the British empire-builders. Or you may transport yourself in imagination farther back in history. You may think of the Buddhist time--now nothing but a relic of far-forgotten reality living its dim life out in myth and legends.



The history behind: It is the legends that trace the origin of the name Kohat. Vague traditions say that two Buddist rajas--Adh and Kohat--settled along the northern tracts of the area. Raja Kohat gave to the town its name--one that has survived the tests of time.



Babar came to Kohat in the early sixteenth century. Kohat stepped into the portals of recorded history. The Gazetteer of the Kohat District (1883-4) notes: 'The first historical mention of Kohat is to be found in the memoirs of the emperor Babar. The district was then being taken possession of by the Bangashes and Kaattacks who now hold it. Babar's annals, however, throw little or no light on the extent of their occupation�. He narrates that in the year AD 1505, when at Peshawar he was induced by Baki Cheghaniani to visit Kohat on the false hope of obtaining a rich booty� he reached the town through the Kohat pass in two marches and fell on it at luncheon time.



After plundering it he sent foraging parties as far as the Indus�. After two days he marched up the valley towards "Bangash". When he reached a narrow part of the valley, the hillmen of Kohat and that quarter crowded on the hills of both flanks, raised the war shout and made a loud clamour. At last they foolishly occupied a detached hill. Now was Babar's opportunity. He sent a force to cut them off from the hills. About a hundred and fifty were killed. Many prisoners were taken. They put grass in their mouths in token of submission, being as much as to say, "I am your ox", a custom which Babar first noticed here�.'



Kohat: It took us nearly two hours to reach Kohat, a quiet and simple district town. It had the office of the deputy commissioner who was also designated as the political agent for the tribal areas of the district. In addition, it was the headquarters of an army brigade and contained an air force base. It was in the air force officer's mess in which we passed the next three months, the period of our district attachment.



We were allotted one spacious room on the first floor. It was large enough to accommodate three beds and three tables with chairs. Putting our light luggages in the room, we went for dinner and found the dining room almost empty. Dinner was severed early and most of the officers had left for their rooms. Among the few who were in the hall there was a young Bengali junior officer, he was pleased to see us and started a lively conversation.



After dinner Rakib and Khashru went round the premises with me. We found that the mess had a swimming pool and a billiard room and a tennis court. We felt delighted that there were facilities to occupy our idle hours with lively games and sports. Nevertheless, the first few nights were not so delightful. There was a certain depression accompanying our move from lively Lahore to quiet and dark Kohat, nestling in the lap of surrounding mountains. However, soon we got used to the tone and temper of the town.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published

regularly as "The Symphony

of Our Times"









We were briefed well on the do's and dont's of district attachments. We were told that we would be in the care of the deputy commissioner concerned. We should watch and learn from his magisterial and development activities. These would prepare us for future field assignments. Besides, we were expected to carry on some magisterial functions as we would be equipped with magisterial powers. Khashru, Rakib and I, like members of other groups, left the major part of our belongings in the academy.We took the clothes and shoes we will need. Needless to say, we also took our books with us so that we could pursue our studies and prepare for the FPO. We took a flight to Peshawar and stayed for a few hours with Shamsuddin and Hamid Choudhury at the Air Force Officers' Mess. We had lunch with them in a nice restaurant and then took a bus which travelled some 35 miles of hilly terrain. The memory of the journey to Kohat comes alive in my writing on the area published in 1968 in the then Pakistan Observer:'A little west to the centre of northern perimeter of the district lies the town of Kohat, the heart of a pearl-green valley. You could approach it from the east, enter the North West Frontier Province of Pakistan after crossing the Indus at Khushalgah, named after famous warrior poet Khushal Khan Khattach. You would then travel along thirty-one miles of metalled road that mazes its way following ravines and low hills for the first fifteen miles and then runs level, right up to the Kohat town.'Or you could choose the way Emperor Babar did. You could come to Kohat by way of the city of Peshawar. The road winds its course along the southern reaches of the valley of Peshawar. You move southwards and mountains in the distance rise against the sky to meet your glance. The district of Peshawar left behind, you enter the open valley occupied by the Pass-Afridis. This is a twelve-mile stretch after which begins the climb.'The road ascends loop by loop making its way through grim-faced hills; below your eyes the valley extends green and soothing then suddenly vanishes as you reach the highest point, 'Kota' crest of a range of hills overlooking the Kohat valley, 2,845 feet above the sea level. This is the place from where you can see the rich green stretch of Kohat looking up at you with serene wonder from full 1,100 feet beneath your feet. You can also catch a glimpse of the pooled waters of the reservoir of the Tanda dam sparkling as polished silver in the sun.'Near at hand commanding the landscape below, rises a small fortress. A gate stands arching over the road. The Handyside gate built to commemorate an English police officer bearing that name who fell here while fighting the tribals. From the 'Kota' it is a story of rapid descent. You hold your breath as your vehicle rolls down following dangerous bends hanging precariously onto the miserly edges of stony hills standing guard over deep ravines prostrate at their feet. The roller-coaster ride complete, you are once more on level ground.The way lies straight before you. Wheel along for four more miles and you are right in the midst of the sleepy solitude of the tree shaded streets of the Kohat cantonment. Time has changed but time seems to be at a standstill in this lonely town. For a moment you may be misled into thinking that it still is the frontier outpost it used to be in the days of the British empire-builders. Or you may transport yourself in imagination farther back in history. You may think of the Buddhist time--now nothing but a relic of far-forgotten reality living its dim life out in myth and legends.The history behind: It is the legends that trace the origin of the name Kohat. Vague traditions say that two Buddist rajas--Adh and Kohat--settled along the northern tracts of the area. Raja Kohat gave to the town its name--one that has survived the tests of time.Babar came to Kohat in the early sixteenth century. Kohat stepped into the portals of recorded history. The Gazetteer of the Kohat District (1883-4) notes: 'The first historical mention of Kohat is to be found in the memoirs of the emperor Babar. The district was then being taken possession of by the Bangashes and Kaattacks who now hold it. Babar's annals, however, throw little or no light on the extent of their occupation�. He narrates that in the year AD 1505, when at Peshawar he was induced by Baki Cheghaniani to visit Kohat on the false hope of obtaining a rich booty� he reached the town through the Kohat pass in two marches and fell on it at luncheon time.After plundering it he sent foraging parties as far as the Indus�. After two days he marched up the valley towards "Bangash". When he reached a narrow part of the valley, the hillmen of Kohat and that quarter crowded on the hills of both flanks, raised the war shout and made a loud clamour. At last they foolishly occupied a detached hill. Now was Babar's opportunity. He sent a force to cut them off from the hills. About a hundred and fifty were killed. Many prisoners were taken. They put grass in their mouths in token of submission, being as much as to say, "I am your ox", a custom which Babar first noticed here�.'Kohat: It took us nearly two hours to reach Kohat, a quiet and simple district town. It had the office of the deputy commissioner who was also designated as the political agent for the tribal areas of the district. In addition, it was the headquarters of an army brigade and contained an air force base. It was in the air force officer's mess in which we passed the next three months, the period of our district attachment.We were allotted one spacious room on the first floor. It was large enough to accommodate three beds and three tables with chairs. Putting our light luggages in the room, we went for dinner and found the dining room almost empty. Dinner was severed early and most of the officers had left for their rooms. Among the few who were in the hall there was a young Bengali junior officer, he was pleased to see us and started a lively conversation.After dinner Rakib and Khashru went round the premises with me. We found that the mess had a swimming pool and a billiard room and a tennis court. We felt delighted that there were facilities to occupy our idle hours with lively games and sports. Nevertheless, the first few nights were not so delightful. There was a certain depression accompanying our move from lively Lahore to quiet and dark Kohat, nestling in the lap of surrounding mountains. However, soon we got used to the tone and temper of the town.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being publishedregularly as "The Symphonyof Our Times"