

How can physiotherapy improve your life



As physiotherapists, it is our job to treat disease, or injury by employing physical methods. We help patients address underlying physical disabilities, and achieve maximum capabilities through strength, mobility, and function training, by utilizing physical treatment methods, such as massage, heat treatment, and exercise. Physiotherapy starts simple, with stretching and strengthening exercises, then gradually escalates in complexity depending on the injury, with solutions such as conservative management using ultrasound, interferential therapy (IFT), and so on.



Sometimes, an injury leaves long-term damage to your muscles even after you have healed. In such a case, if an injury has depleted your muscle strength, leading to diminished use of limbs, you will most likely benefit from taking orthopedic physical therapy. It is not wise to leave the condition untreated as it may lead to muscle atrophy/muscle wasting.



Sports physical therapy provides relief against injuries that are sustained while athletes are performing on the field. The treatment is effective for concussions, tennis elbow (lateral and medial epicondylitis), knee strains and tears (most common is ACL and medial meniscus), shoulder strains (rotator cuff syndrome, adhesive capsulitis, tendinopathy, tendonitis) and hip flexor strains.



Pediatric physical therapy is directed towards infant and child care. The purpose of this therapy is to help kids build strong musculoskeletal systems. It aids them through conditions like cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, Autism, motor neuron diseases, birth deformities, or other growing pains.



Geriatric physical therapy, which is geared towards the elderly, helps to strengthen the muscles, improve range of motion and lower the risks of losing balance. It helps against the overall loss of muscle mass, and bone density, prolonging the use of muscles and limbs, to the effect of preserving independent control for aging patients.



Neurological physical therapy is an excellent way to treat injuries or issues of the nervous system such as stroke, Perkinson's etc. Issues of the nervous system are commonly known to create difficulties in sensory and motor. This therapy is prescribed to patients who need to regain some or most of the functions that have been affected due to injury or trauma.



Then there is oncology physiotherapy, which is dedicated to patients who have either recovered from cancer or have been diagnosed with it. Cancer patients require physiotherapy against issues like muscle weakness, pain, joint stiffness, difficulty in walking, or a decrease in endurance and stamina. After receiving the therapy, patients have improved strength and increased aerobic capacity.



Clinical electrotherapy is used for the care of patients who have neuropathy or polyneuropathy. Electrotherapy is the use of electrical energy as a mechanical approach for treatment and is very effective in relaxing muscle spasms, alleviating pain, and increasing blood circulation; and studies show that it helps release endorphins, our body's natural pain killers .



There is a dedicated range of physical therapy like in pregnancy that caters to women's needs. Women's physical therapy is focused on treating specific physical struggles that women face throughout the different stages of their lives.



If you are hesitating to sign up for physical therapy, it is important to do your research about which type will best meet your needs. How long will you be able to show up for physical therapy? Will you promise yourself to be committed and show up consistently? It's extremely important to ask yourself these questions before committing to a program.



Comprehensive physiotherapy solutions are available at Praava Health. Sports and orthopedic physical therapy, and geriatric therapy are the specialties. The institution also provide support for neuromuscular pain, sports injury, orthopedic pain, musculoskeletal pain, and postoperative cases.



Do not make any compromises with your health. You owe it to yourself to recover from injuries that you may be suffering from.

Joey DeLaCruz, Physiotherapist and Fitness Trainer, Praava Health











