

Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!



Although one decade has passed, Ukraine cannot yet be a member of NATO due to the opposition of several NATO member countries including Germany and Hungary. However, the process of NATO's accession to Ukraine has not come to the end. Russia-Ukraine tensions have raised pointedly over a number of issues, including Russia's occupation of Crimea, recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, part of Ukraine, and NATO military exercises in Ukraine's airspace. Lastly on February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine, the culmination of a long-running crisis.



At the time of the unification of the East and West Germans, the West and its allies promised that there would be no eastward expansion of NATO. But after the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO expanded eastward, and most of the European countries that were once in the communist bloc joined NATO. Russia's closest neighbour, Ukraine, is following suit. Russia's concerns the way the western military alliance, NATO, is slowly encircling Russia, is a threat to its sovereignty and security.



If Ukraine joins NATO, the rival United States or NATO forces will be on Russia's doorstep. Russia deems the military presence of its main rival, the United States and its Western allies, at its doorstep as a major security threat. Putin also considers the break-up of the Soviet Union in the early 1990's as a geopolitical catastrophe. Some of his recent statements suggest that he still regards Ukraine to be part of Russia! His bizarre attitude and provocative actions by the west allies have prompted him to invade Ukraine.



After the start of the military operation on February 24, Russia considered that Ukraine's defence system might collapse very easily. But in reality the opposite happened! The people of Ukraine and the military have built up a strong resistance. Putin may not have even dreamed he would face such obstacles in Ukraine. However, ignoring all obstacles and sanctions, Russia is fighting to achieve its goal. The country has started the process of forming a pro-Russian government in Ukraine by removing the current mayors of Melitopol and Dnipropetrovsk and put in power pro-Russian mayors.



But Russia will not be able to carry out its original plan until Kiev is occupied. And given the latest state of the war, it seems that Putin's goal will not be easily achieved. And realizing this, he may be going to adopt a "divide & rule" policy in Ukraine by taking part in Russia through a referendum in Luhansk.



Although Putin has made various arguments behind the invasion of Ukraine, he is under pressure from the outside world to launch a direct military strike on an independent and sovereign country. Only four countries in the world have sided with Moscow in a resolution condemning Russia in an emergency session of the UN general assembly. Not only in the outside world, there are protests to stop the war in his own country.



According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine and taken refuge in neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion. Russia's devastation in several cities, including the capital Kiev are being telecasted. As a result, peace-loving people consider Russia as an aggressive country.



The west and its allies have been imposing sanctions on Russia since its invasion. More than 5,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russia so far. The country has been removed from the SWIFT as a result the Russian economy has been crippled. Giant western companies are withdrawing their investments in Russia in protest of the attack. In addition, the country has become isolated due to the ban on air travel. The cost of living in Russia has already risen by 14 percent due to sanctions.



The country's import costs have increased drastically. According to the latest data, the country's inflation has risen to 14.5 percent. In addition to economic sanctions, FIFA, the governing body of international football, and UEFA, the governing body of European football, have banned Russia from all competitions. So the next World Cup became almost uncertain for that country. With the exception of a few countries, almost every country in the world has turned its back on Russia. Putin will be more cornered if the West can now reduce its oil and gas dependence on Russia.



Although not all Western and European leaders have reached a decision on Ukraine question, the military alliance NATO has benefited the most. A few days ago, the President of France called NATO a brain death, but now this is leading Europe! Russia's two neighbours, Finland and Sweden, say they too want NATO membership. In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, relatively small neighbouring countries have started to distrust neighbouring large states. In this crisis, NATO may be expanded again. The American arms trade will also boom. So, they are undoubtedly benefited.



But the economic and military position that Vladimir Putin created for more than a decade will only make him fall further behind. Even then it is no longer possible for him to stop fighting. This is not only because of his personal ego, but also because of the question of Russia's status as a superpower. However, it is hoped that the delegations of the two countries reached a consensus on a number of issues at the latest meeting in Istanbul. The sooner the war stops, the better for everyone.

The writer is a researcher









Russia's long-standing concern that Ukraine--like former Soviet countries, like Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia--may join NATO in the future. The country claimed for long a promise from the West that Ukraine would never become a NATO member. But despite Russia's stipulation, the West allies did not pay heed to it. The West and its allies adopted a Membership Action Plan (MAP) for Ukraine at the 2008 NATO Bucharest Conference.Although one decade has passed, Ukraine cannot yet be a member of NATO due to the opposition of several NATO member countries including Germany and Hungary. However, the process of NATO's accession to Ukraine has not come to the end. Russia-Ukraine tensions have raised pointedly over a number of issues, including Russia's occupation of Crimea, recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, part of Ukraine, and NATO military exercises in Ukraine's airspace. Lastly on February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine, the culmination of a long-running crisis.At the time of the unification of the East and West Germans, the West and its allies promised that there would be no eastward expansion of NATO. But after the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO expanded eastward, and most of the European countries that were once in the communist bloc joined NATO. Russia's closest neighbour, Ukraine, is following suit. Russia's concerns the way the western military alliance, NATO, is slowly encircling Russia, is a threat to its sovereignty and security.If Ukraine joins NATO, the rival United States or NATO forces will be on Russia's doorstep. Russia deems the military presence of its main rival, the United States and its Western allies, at its doorstep as a major security threat. Putin also considers the break-up of the Soviet Union in the early 1990's as a geopolitical catastrophe. Some of his recent statements suggest that he still regards Ukraine to be part of Russia! His bizarre attitude and provocative actions by the west allies have prompted him to invade Ukraine.After the start of the military operation on February 24, Russia considered that Ukraine's defence system might collapse very easily. But in reality the opposite happened! The people of Ukraine and the military have built up a strong resistance. Putin may not have even dreamed he would face such obstacles in Ukraine. However, ignoring all obstacles and sanctions, Russia is fighting to achieve its goal. The country has started the process of forming a pro-Russian government in Ukraine by removing the current mayors of Melitopol and Dnipropetrovsk and put in power pro-Russian mayors.But Russia will not be able to carry out its original plan until Kiev is occupied. And given the latest state of the war, it seems that Putin's goal will not be easily achieved. And realizing this, he may be going to adopt a "divide & rule" policy in Ukraine by taking part in Russia through a referendum in Luhansk.Although Putin has made various arguments behind the invasion of Ukraine, he is under pressure from the outside world to launch a direct military strike on an independent and sovereign country. Only four countries in the world have sided with Moscow in a resolution condemning Russia in an emergency session of the UN general assembly. Not only in the outside world, there are protests to stop the war in his own country.According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine and taken refuge in neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion. Russia's devastation in several cities, including the capital Kiev are being telecasted. As a result, peace-loving people consider Russia as an aggressive country.The west and its allies have been imposing sanctions on Russia since its invasion. More than 5,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russia so far. The country has been removed from the SWIFT as a result the Russian economy has been crippled. Giant western companies are withdrawing their investments in Russia in protest of the attack. In addition, the country has become isolated due to the ban on air travel. The cost of living in Russia has already risen by 14 percent due to sanctions.The country's import costs have increased drastically. According to the latest data, the country's inflation has risen to 14.5 percent. In addition to economic sanctions, FIFA, the governing body of international football, and UEFA, the governing body of European football, have banned Russia from all competitions. So the next World Cup became almost uncertain for that country. With the exception of a few countries, almost every country in the world has turned its back on Russia. Putin will be more cornered if the West can now reduce its oil and gas dependence on Russia.Although not all Western and European leaders have reached a decision on Ukraine question, the military alliance NATO has benefited the most. A few days ago, the President of France called NATO a brain death, but now this is leading Europe! Russia's two neighbours, Finland and Sweden, say they too want NATO membership. In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, relatively small neighbouring countries have started to distrust neighbouring large states. In this crisis, NATO may be expanded again. The American arms trade will also boom. So, they are undoubtedly benefited.But the economic and military position that Vladimir Putin created for more than a decade will only make him fall further behind. Even then it is no longer possible for him to stop fighting. This is not only because of his personal ego, but also because of the question of Russia's status as a superpower. However, it is hoped that the delegations of the two countries reached a consensus on a number of issues at the latest meeting in Istanbul. The sooner the war stops, the better for everyone.The writer is a researcher