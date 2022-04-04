Newspaper Marketing Staff Welfare Council formed in Feni



Feni District Newspaper Marketing Staff Welfare Council has been formed at a function held in the town on Saturday. The photo shows the members of the council. photo: observer

The new organization was floated at a function held in a local restaurant in the town on Saturday. The opening function was attended by journalists, newspaper agents, and marketing activists.

A convening committee of the council was declared by Feni Representative Asaduzzaman Dara (Kaler Kantha).

Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan (The Daily Observer) and Raju Ahmed (Feni District Newspaper Distributor), and Jahangir Alam (Rajapur) have been made convenor, member secretary and joint convenor of the council respectively.

Other executive committee members are Abul Hasem Tipu, Nizam Uddin Mazumdar Mizan, Jahangir Alam, Belayet Hossain, Abdul Hanif, and Md Selim.

Earlier, a view-exchange meeting was held. It was addressed, among others, by Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, Jatan Mazumdar (Dainik Jugantor), Mainul Rasel (Ajker Potrika), Enamul Haq Patwary, (Dainik Poygam), and News Editor Noor Ullah Kaisar (Daily Star Line).

