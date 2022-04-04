Video
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Rangpur, Patuakhali

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rangpur and Patuakhali, on Friday.
RANGPUR: A young man has been murdered by his cousin brother in Kawnia Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Police recovered the body of the young man from a house in the upazila on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam, 24, son of Azim Uddin, a resident of Azam Khan Village.  
Police sources said Saidul left his house on Friday evening and had been missing since then.
On Saturday morning, locals spotted a blood-stained spade near Rafiqul's house and informed police.
Being informed, police went to the scene and found the body of Saidul buried under the floor of Rafiqul's younger brother's house.
Police arrested Saidul's cousin Rafiqul Islam, 30, and his wife Bulbuli Begum for questioning in this connection.
Based on the information obtained from Rafiqul, police said that Saidul often made unethical offers to Rafiqul's wife Bulbuli Begum.
At around 10pm on Friday, Rafiqul was angered when he saw Saidul back of his house, after returning from a market.
Both of them locked into a quarrel over the matter.
At one stage of it Rafiqul stabbed Saidul with a knife, leaving him dead on the spot.
Later, he buried Saidul under the floor of his brother's house to hide the incident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kawnia Police Station (PS) Masumur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and details would be known after investigation.  
GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A grocery shop owner was beaten to death by his rivals in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Ismail Hawlader, 60, was a resident of Pashchim Kachhari Kanda Village under Ratanditaltali Union.
Police and local sources said Ismail demanded the arrear bills of Tk 3,000 to one Rafiq Molla. Following this, an altercation took place in between them at noon. As a sequel to it, a group of 50 to 60 people led by Ismail and Babul of Dakua Union attacked the grocery shop at around 8:30pm, leaving its owner Ismail critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Galachipa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


