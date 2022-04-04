Two lovers among four people ‘commit suicide’

Four people including two lovers and a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Panchagarh and Rajshahi, in four days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Two lovers have reportedly committed suicide in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Bipul Santal, 22, son of Haro Santal of Dalai Tea Garden Lachhmi Line, and Gita Madrazi, 16, daughter of Krishna Madrazi of Notun Line area under the tea garden in Madhabpur Union of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Bipul had developed a love affair with Gita about a year back.

At one stage, Gita became pregnant. Following this, Bipul took her to his house about a month back.

As the family members refused to accept them, quarrels have often been taken place in the house.

As a sequel to it, the lovers drank poison at around 8:30am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where Gita died at noon.

Following the deterioration of his condition, Bipul was reffered to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died on the way to Sylhet.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Ishtiaq Ahmed confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Asmina Khatun, 40, was the wife of Mafizul Haque, a resident of Noyabari Village under Buraburi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Asmina hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.

The family members spotted her hanging body and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Buraburi Union Parishad Chairman Tareq Hossain said the family has been suffering from severe economic crisis.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Tentulia Model PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his father in Puthia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Bappi, 20, was the son of Babul, a resident of Chakjamira Village under Belpukur PS in the upazila.

Belpukur PS OC Moniruzzaman said Bappi worked at a garage at Belpukur Bazar. On Wednesday, he demanded to provide him a shop at Jamira Bazar to his father. As his father did not agree, an altercation took place in between them.

Following this, Bappi left home at around 10pm out of anger, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body hanging from a mango tree in Belpukur Bazar area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Belpukur PS in this connection, the OC added.











