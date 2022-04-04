Youth electrocuted at Nandail

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH, Apr 3: A youth was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Masud Mia, 30, son of Mohammad Umar Farooq, was a resident of Konadangar Village under Singruil Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Masud came in contact with live electricity in the afternoon while he was repairing a ceiling fan in the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him. Later, he died on the way to neighbouring Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital.

Singruil Union Parishad Chairman Md Saiful confirmed the incident.









