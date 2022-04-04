Kaptai power production decreases



A view of the decreasing water level of the Kaptai Lake. photo: observer

The power production fall has been caused by water level fall in the Kaptai Lake. Of the total five units, two units- 4 and 5 have been closed due to water scarcity. The total power production capacity of these five units is 240 MW.

The lake water has been decreasing since December-January because of no-rainfall. The higher water level fall was registered during February and March due to hot sun. Now if there is ,no rainfall, more units will have to be suspended, authorities concerned said.

Manager of the power plant A T Abduzzaher said, every year during the drought time the lake faces water crisis; then some units are suspended. "We are waiting for sudden rainfall," he added.

When contacted with the on-duty engineer of the Control Room of the lake recently, it was learnt, the capacity of the lake is 109 feet means sea level (MSL); at present, it is at 85.51 feet MSL.

Units 2 and 3 are running. Unit 2 is producing 35MW while unit 3 36MW. The power is transmitted to the national grid. The unit 1 is remaining closed for annual maintenance.











KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Apr 3: The power production of the Kaptai Hydro Power plant has decreased to 71 mega watt (MW) in the district.The power production fall has been caused by water level fall in the Kaptai Lake. Of the total five units, two units- 4 and 5 have been closed due to water scarcity. The total power production capacity of these five units is 240 MW.The lake water has been decreasing since December-January because of no-rainfall. The higher water level fall was registered during February and March due to hot sun. Now if there is ,no rainfall, more units will have to be suspended, authorities concerned said.Manager of the power plant A T Abduzzaher said, every year during the drought time the lake faces water crisis; then some units are suspended. "We are waiting for sudden rainfall," he added.When contacted with the on-duty engineer of the Control Room of the lake recently, it was learnt, the capacity of the lake is 109 feet means sea level (MSL); at present, it is at 85.51 feet MSL.Units 2 and 3 are running. Unit 2 is producing 35MW while unit 3 36MW. The power is transmitted to the national grid. The unit 1 is remaining closed for annual maintenance.