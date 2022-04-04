Three held in rape case at Nandigram

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Apr 3: Police arrested three persons in a rape case in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Shadat Hossain, 45, son of Nijam Uddin, a resident of Ridhail Village, Hazrat Ali, 35, son of Amir Ali, 35, of College Para area, and Sumon, 25, son of Delwar Hossin.

Police sources said the arrested persons abducted a 21-year-old woman from Ramnagar Village of Sherpur Upazila in the district at around 6:30pm on Friday.

The victim was then taken to Nandigram Upazila where they violated her in a paddy field.

The woman filed a rape case with Nandigram Police Station (PS) on Saturday morning.

Later, police conducted a drive and arrested them in the afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandigram PS confirmed the matter.







