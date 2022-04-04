Drug business rampant in Barishal

BARISHAL, Apr 3: Rampant drug business is going on in the district city. It cannot be contained anyway. Police patrolling is hiccupping to address the situation.

Despite regular drive by police to combat the drug trading, it is continuing unbated. According to police sources, the drug users are increasing day by day.

In 30 days of last March Barishal Metropolitan Police in separate drives recovered 26 kg hemp, 1,771 pieces of yaba, and 35 drug paddlers including two female were arrested.













