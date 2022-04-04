Video
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:27 AM
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Our Correspondents

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Dinajpur, on Friday and Saturday.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday detained two Myanmar nationals along with drugs worth about Tk 8 crore from the Naf River in Teknaf Upazila of the district.
The detainees have been identified as Zubaier Ahmed, 22, son of Siraj Uddin, and Md Rafique, 23, son of Abdul Goni, residents of Maungdaw in Myanmar.
Acting on a tip-off, a BGB-2 team intercepted a boat in the Naf River and detained the two drug peddlers, said Commanding Officer of Teknaf Battalion-2 BGB Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar.
The smugglers tried to escape by jumping into the river but were eventually caught.
Some 54,000 yaba tablets and 1.069kg of crystal meth worth about Tk 8 crore were seized from their possession, the official added.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 41 kilograms of hemp from Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The arrested persons are Hasan, 27, of Brahmanbaria, and his associate Ershad Ali, a resident of Habiganj District.
RAB-13 Dinajpur Camp Official Flight Lieutenant Mahmud Bashir Ahmed said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Haldibari Rail Gate area in the evening, and arrested the duo along with the hemp from a truck.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.
Officer-in-Charge of Parbatipur Model PS Imam Jafar confirmed the matter.





