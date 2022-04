GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Apr 3: A mobile court here on Friday has sentenced two drug addicts to jail in different terms in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday.

Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf conducted the mobile court in Poura Gurostan and Paschim Dapunia areas and sentenced Md Russell, 31, to six months in jail and Md Manik Mia three months of imprisonment.

The arrested were sent to jail.