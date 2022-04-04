Four found dead in four districts

Four people including a Chinese national have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Barguna, Cox's Bazar, Kurigram and Bogura, in three days.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from the Baleshwari River in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about one day, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the newborn baby floating in the Baleshwari River in Ruhita area under Patharghata Union in the upazila at around 6:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patharghata Police Station (PS) Md Abul Bashar confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

COX'S BAZAR: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Saturday recovered the body of a Chinese national who went missing two days back after a tugboat capsized in Matarbari Channel in Moheshkhali Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Ziang Hong Chen. He used to work at Matarbari Port, said Lieutenant Commander Abdur Rahman, media officer of BCG.

The body was recovered from the channel adjacent to Matarbari Coal-fired Power Plant during a rescue operation by a diving team at around 12:30 pm, he said.

Earlier on March 31, the tugboat sank near the channel.

Maheshkhali PS OC Ashik Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that a team of police has been sent to the scene.

However, the body will be sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy once they receive any complaint from Matarbari Port authority, the OC added.

KURIGRAM: Police recovered the floating body of a farmer from the Dharala River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon after two days of missing.

The deceased was identified as Azgar Ali, 60, a resident of Uttar Nawabash Village under Panchgachhi Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Azgar Ali went out of the house along with his cattle at around 11am on Thursday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in the Dharala River on Saturday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The family members alleged that Azgar Ali might have been murdered.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Khan Mohammad Shahriar confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a construction worker from the emergency ward of Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in the district town on Friday night after a day of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique, 45, son of late Abdul Quader, a resident of Sultanpur Noyapara area under Shibganj Municipality. He was a construction worker by profession and father of two sons and a daughter.

The deceased's family sources said Abu Bakkar Siddique went out of the house on Thursday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, the family members came to known that someone left the body of Abu Bakkar Siddique at the emergency ward of the SZRMCH at around 10pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy.

The deceased's wife Taslima Begum alleged that he might have been murdered over previous enmity as Abu Bakkar had a long-standing land dispute with his cousin Mofazzal Hossain.

Mofazzal Hossain denied the allegation.

Shibganj PS OC Dipak Kumar Das confirmed the incident, adding legal action will be taken place after investigation in this connection.







