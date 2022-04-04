Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Apr 3: The body of a housewife was exhumed from a grave two months after her burial in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was Jahanara Begum, 40, wife of Harun, a resident of Ghatla Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Jahanara's brother Tajul Islam complained that his sister was killed by her husband Harun on February 2.

Tajul filed a case with against his brother-in-law with Begumganj Model Police Station in this connection. Begumganj Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Kamrul Hossain said the body was exhumed from the grave in Ghatla Village in the afternoon in presence of investigating officer of the case.









