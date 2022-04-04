Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Apr 3: The body of a housewife was exhumed from a grave two months after her burial in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was Jahanara Begum, 40, wife of Harun, a resident of Ghatla Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Jahanara's brother Tajul Islam complained that his sister was killed by her husband Harun on February 2.
Tajul filed a case with against his brother-in-law with Begumganj Model Police Station in this connection. Begumganj Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Kamrul Hossain said the body was exhumed from the grave in Ghatla Village in the afternoon in presence of investigating officer of the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newspaper Marketing Staff Welfare Council formed in Feni
Two murdered in Rangpur, Patuakhali
Two lovers among four people ‘commit suicide’
Youth electrocuted at Nandail
Kaptai power production decreases
Three held in rape case at Nandigram
Drug business rampant in Barishal
Four nabbed with drugs in Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur


Latest News
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft