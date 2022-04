A day-long orientation programme with the heads of 40 schools











A day-long orientation programme with the heads of 40 schools was held at Kaptai Upazila Parishad auditorium in Rangamati on Sunday on the implementation of the stipend money distribution among the students. Kaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mafizul Haque was present as chief guest while UNO Muntasir Jahan presided over the programme. photo: observer