Minor drowns in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Apr 3: A minor girl drowned in the Kajla River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mahi, 8, daughter of Monirul Islam Manzur, a resident of Amjhupi Paschim Para Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mahi and her cousin Riya went to the Kajla River in the area at around 10:30am to take bath. At one stage, Mahi went missing in the river while swimming.

Hearing Riya's scream, locals rushed in and rescued Mahi.

They, later, took him to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge of Meherpur Sadar Police Station Shah Dara Khan confirmed the incident.













