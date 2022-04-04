Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Minor drowns in Meherpur

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Apr 3: A minor girl drowned in the Kajla River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mahi, 8, daughter of Monirul Islam Manzur, a resident of Amjhupi Paschim Para Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Mahi and her cousin Riya went to the Kajla River in the area at around 10:30am to take bath. At one stage, Mahi went missing in the river while swimming.
Hearing Riya's scream, locals rushed in and rescued Mahi.
They, later, took him to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Officer-in-Charge of Meherpur Sadar Police Station Shah Dara Khan confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newspaper Marketing Staff Welfare Council formed in Feni
Two murdered in Rangpur, Patuakhali
Two lovers among four people ‘commit suicide’
Youth electrocuted at Nandail
Kaptai power production decreases
Three held in rape case at Nandigram
Drug business rampant in Barishal
Four nabbed with drugs in Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur


Latest News
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft