Boro production target unlikely to be met at Derai

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, Apr 3: Due to lack of timely rainfall Boro paddy growth has been poor in Derai Upazila of the district.

According to field sources, Boro fields have come under attack of toadstool, pest and leaf burning. Farmers are apprehending that the targeted Boro production might not be possible to reach. But local agriculture officials said, they are expected to achieve the production target.

It was learnt from different sources, Boro cultivation decreases every year in Derai; Boro-farming lands are getting reduced due to pond digging, raising houses, and building roads.

But agriculture official sources said, for getting increased prices of Boro paddy over last several years, Boro paddy is being farmed at a larger scale; a total of 39,000 farmers have cultivated Boro in the upazila; even fallow lands, outside the hoar, have been brought under Boro; so fallow lands are turned arable while farmers are benefitting.

Official sources said, a total of 30,110 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under Boro this year in Derai including 28,430 ha (within haor) and 1,680 ha fallow lands (outside).

Hybrid Boro has been farmed on total 13,877 ha including 12,512 ha within haor, and 1,365 ha outside; high-yielding Boro has been farmed on 15,988 ha including 15,688 ha within haor and 300 ha outside; and total 245 ha including 200 ha within haor and 45 ha outside have been brought under local Boro variety.

According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension at Derai, this year a total of 1, 28,103 metric tons (MT) of rice have been targeted in the upazila; the farm land size of last year was equal to this year's, but the rice production target was 1, 27,814 MT; and the total rice production was 1,28,334 MT; there are also 30 Boro exhibition plots this year.

For higher paddy production, hybrid paddy species are replacing local species in the upazila. This year only five species of local Boro paddy have been cultivated in Derai.

DAE Officer at Derai Nahid Ahmed said, "Leaf burning appeared in Boro fields this year. But after taking care following our advice, the paddy plants are growing well. If dyke is not breached somehow, the production will exceed target this year too."

Besides, some good species of Boro have been farmed this year, he added.











