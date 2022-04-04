Video
Greek foreign minister leads aid mission to Odesa, reopens consulate

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

ATHENS, Apr 3: Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in Odesa on Sunday at the head of a humanitarian aid mission into the southern port city of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.
The humanitarian aid was handed to the city's municipal authorities.
Dendias, 62, also aims to set up a continuous mechanism of distributing aid from Greece and to reopen the country's consulate in the city.
"The reopening of (Greece's) consulate will help distribute humanitarian aid and set up corridors for the Greek ethnic community to leave from any areas of Ukraine, if needed, via Odesa," the minister said after upon his arrival in Odesa, according to a statement from the Greek foreign ministry.
Missiles struck Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, the city council said in an online post.    -REUTERS


