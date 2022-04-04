Padma Bank gets new DMD



Zabed Amin

fter entire Bank's operations and AML Division as COO (Chief Operating Officer) and CAMLCO. Mohammed Zabed Amin has been providing services to Padma Bank since December 2018 using his long banking career experience, says a press release.

Zabed started his banking career with ANZ Grindlays and Standard Chartered Bank. In his long span of career, he has worked and contributed to BRAC Bank, The City Bank and Social Islami Bank.

Besides profession, Zabed Amin is a prolific writer, has eight publications of literary works that attracted admiration from readers and critics. Zabed Amin has been promoted to Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Padma Bank Limited. He will look after entire Bank's operations and AML Division as COO (Chief Operating Officer) and CAMLCO. Mohammed Zabed Amin has been providing services to Padma Bank since December 2018 using his long banking career experience, says a press release.Zabed started his banking career with ANZ Grindlays and Standard Chartered Bank. In his long span of career, he has worked and contributed to BRAC Bank, The City Bank and Social Islami Bank.Besides profession, Zabed Amin is a prolific writer, has eight publications of literary works that attracted admiration from readers and critics.