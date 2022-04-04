Video
EBL launches contactless visa debit and prepaid cards

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched the country's first contactless Visa Debit and Prepaid cards recently. The contactless cards not only provide convenience of contactless payment but also offer all the existing features of regular EBL Debit and Prepaid Cards.
Contactless cards are faster ways to pay with the EBL cards for purchases up to BDT 3,000 at participating stores. Instead of inserting card into the merchant terminal, only through a simply tap of card on the contactless terminal payment will be done without entering a PIN.
Other benefits include dual currency facility, faster access to funds globally 24/7, online bill payment facility, international and local shopping, and access to shops and restaurants throughout the globe.
"For us customer experience in seamless and hassle-free payment transaction is always a priority. With the introduction of the two new contactless Visa Debit and Prepaid cards, we will be able to serve our customers better. Visa has been our one of the most valued partners in helping us bringing in innovative products and services for the local market, " said Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL
EBL Visa Contactless Debit and Prepaid cards were unveiled at the bank's head office in Gulshan. Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, Ahmed Shaheen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking,  Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Head of Digital Financial Services, Zahidul Haque, Chief Technology Officer,  Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs,  Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards from EBL; Ashish Chakraborty, Director-Business Development, South Asia, Arifur Rahman, Director-Merchant Sales and Acquiring, South Asia from VISA were present among others on the occasion.


