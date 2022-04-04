France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Industry (CCIFB) elects new office bearers for the tenure of 2022-2024 in its 24th annual general meeting on Thursday.

Md. Shafquat Matin, Group Director, Dipon Group becomes its president while two vice president are M A Reaz, Director (Business Development), Expo Holdings (BD) Ltd and Jordane Cathala, chairman, C &R Sweater Ltd. Md. Kamal Uddin, managing director, Torque Fashions Ltd becomes treasurer of the CCIFB for the tenure.









