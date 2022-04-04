Business Event

PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industries Limited Managing Director Mohammed Zahirul Islam Rinku speaking on the challenges and progress of the shipbreaking sector in Bangladesh at the United Nation South Asia Forum on Friday.Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) Director General Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman along with United Commercial Bank (UCB) Deputy Managing Director N. Mustafa Tarek, UCB Head of Learning and Development Centre Masud Rayhan, BIBM faculty members flanked by newly recruited Probationary Officers of UCB pose at the inauguration ceremony of 15 days long Banking Foundation Course conducted by BIBM in the city recently.