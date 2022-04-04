Video
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:25 AM
Emirates concludes a stellar six months at Expo 2020 Dubai

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Emirates has wrapped up a stellar six months at Expo 2020 Dubai, wowing hundreds of thousands of visitors at it ultra-futuristic Pavilion- teleporting visitors into the future of commercial aviation in 2071.
Expo 2022 Dubai was held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
Emirate pavilion at the Expo with impressive, multi-sensory installations and visual experiences offered visitors a glimpse into the future of commercial aviation. The Virtual Reality headset - in which visitors could explore aircraft interior cabins of the future - was the most visited and popular digital experience. More than 20,000 items of Emirates merchandise snapped up by Expo visitors
As the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates has also played a significant role in bringing millions of visitors to the Expo, from over 120 destinations, across six continents, says a press release.
More than 40 Emirates' aircraft donned with special Expo liveries, including the head-turning "be part of the magic" Expo livery, have flown across the airline's network to spread awareness on one of the world's largest global events.
Emirates has invested more than AED 100 million in advertising and other promotional campaigns across its global markets. From partnering with famous actor, Chris Hemsworth, to launch a bold campaign during the opening of Expo, to captivating the world with a viral ad featuring its cabin crew on the tip of the Burj Khalifa - the airline has played a massive role with placing Expo 2020 Dubai on top of the world's travel agenda.
The airline also rolled out various initiatives and multiple product offers, including specialised trade packages, early bird offers and a complimentary Expo Day pass for all Emirates' passengers - in which more than 1 million customers redeemed on emriates.com.









