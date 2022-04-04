Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nepal airline launches Ctg-Kathmandu flights from Thursday

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Nepalese private aviation firm Himalaya Airlines will launch flights on Chattogram-Kathmandu-Chattogram route from Thursday, April 7 next.
Md Moniruzzaman, director of SAir Air BD Ltd, general sales agent of Himalaya Airlines told different media that the airlines will initially operate weekly two flights on the route. This will be first ever direct flight on this route.
At present, the Nepalese airline is operating seven weekly flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka route, the airlines said. SAir Air BD Ltd officials said initially they are operating the flight on Chattogram-Kathmandu-Chattogram route considering Bangladeshi migrant workers.
"But in the long run, we are targeting to bring Nepalese people to visit Bangladesh, especially Cox's Bazar," he also said.
Moniruzzaman said there is rarely any plain land in Nepal. And there is no sea in that country. That's why we have targeted to bring Nepalese tourists to visit Cox's Bazar.
Besides, a good number of passengers from Chattogram have to go to Nepal via Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Now there will be an opportunity for them to go to Nepal directly from Chattogram.
It will take around one hour and 40 minutes to travel from Chattogram to Kathmandu by air. The fare will be in between Tk 28,000 to 32,000. The airline has appointed SAir Air BD Ltd as its general sales agents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank gets new DMD
BD well on track to adopt fintech for sustainable growth: Salim
EBL launches contactless visa debit and prepaid cards
BSCIC reopened 715 industrial factories in 13 years
CCIFB elects new office bearers
Business Event
Emirates concludes a stellar six months at Expo 2020 Dubai
Nepal airline launches Ctg-Kathmandu flights from Thursday


Latest News
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Russia denies mass murder of civilians in Bucha
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft