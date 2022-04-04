Nepal airline launches Ctg-Kathmandu flights from Thursday

Nepalese private aviation firm Himalaya Airlines will launch flights on Chattogram-Kathmandu-Chattogram route from Thursday, April 7 next.

Md Moniruzzaman, director of SAir Air BD Ltd, general sales agent of Himalaya Airlines told different media that the airlines will initially operate weekly two flights on the route. This will be first ever direct flight on this route.

At present, the Nepalese airline is operating seven weekly flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka route, the airlines said. SAir Air BD Ltd officials said initially they are operating the flight on Chattogram-Kathmandu-Chattogram route considering Bangladeshi migrant workers.

"But in the long run, we are targeting to bring Nepalese people to visit Bangladesh, especially Cox's Bazar," he also said.

Moniruzzaman said there is rarely any plain land in Nepal. And there is no sea in that country. That's why we have targeted to bring Nepalese tourists to visit Cox's Bazar.

Besides, a good number of passengers from Chattogram have to go to Nepal via Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Now there will be an opportunity for them to go to Nepal directly from Chattogram.

It will take around one hour and 40 minutes to travel from Chattogram to Kathmandu by air. The fare will be in between Tk 28,000 to 32,000. The airline has appointed SAir Air BD Ltd as its general sales agents.















