‘Lower lending rate crucial to boost RMG exports’



Syed Nazrul Islam

Though export orders to Bangladesh's RMG products is rising despite the pandemic, the cutting and manufacturing (CM) value has remained unchanged and even in many cases it is falling day by day.

So despite the increase in buying orders in recent months it is not anything a good news, the BGMEA senior office bearer said while talking with the Daily Observer.

He said, "We hoped the growing orders will recover losses caused by pandemic but now we can't be happy as profits are not rising." The CM value is very much competitive. "The CM that we used to get earlier is now comparatively low", he said.

Apart from lower CM value, another problem is higher costs of doing business. Both import and export costs are increasing. "As buyers bear the export led shipping costs, it is not our concern." But import costs a big headache to us exporters, he said.

Freight costs are on rise for importing fabrics and many types of raw materials as well as machinery.

"In this situation we are continuing business just to hold our orders and buyers confidence" Islam said. Once a buyer redirects his business to other countries, it is difficult to get them back.

"It is now just to survive in an environment of high competitiveness and we will have to work hand to overcome troubles and challenges that we face now."

Islam said, "It is also a pressure to repay loans we got from the government during the pandemic at subsidized interest rates."

He said it is good that almost everyone is repaying the loans, around sixty per cent is repaid and burden is being shedding.

When talking about recent Russia-Ukaine war he said it has created an uncertainty in export payments. Another problem is China's imposition of fresh lockdown.

Due to this, delivery of raw materials by suppliers is delayed and in the mean time prices of Chinese raw materials are on the rise. As a result continuation of production is facing disruption and import costs are rising, he said.

"Colombo economic crackdown is also a problem that many of our container ships in their transition route remained blocked there."

"We everyone from BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMA are trying to solve problems with our collective efforts and hope we will overcome it."

But supports from different government agencies, particularly from ports, customs and financial institutions may help the sector more and once it will be uninterrupted, it will be possible to utilize the opportunities of rising export orders.

"We are trying individually and collectively, we are fighting and we are struggling to survive amid rising challenges, Islam said.

He said the government should device policies in providing loans to RMG sector at reduced lending rates and if it is positive the RMG sector will take the economy to a new height, he said.









