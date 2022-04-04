Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Lower lending rate crucial to boost RMG exports’

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Shamsul Huda

Syed Nazrul Islam

Syed Nazrul Islam

A cut in bank's lending rates would be supportive to promote readymade garment business and particularly promoting export amid many rising challenges the industry is facing locally and globally, said Nazrul Islam, first vice president, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
Though export orders to Bangladesh's RMG products is rising despite the pandemic, the cutting and manufacturing (CM) value has remained unchanged and even in many cases it is falling day by day.
So despite the increase in buying orders in recent months it is not anything a good news, the BGMEA senior office bearer said while talking with the Daily Observer.
He said, "We hoped the growing orders will recover losses caused by pandemic but now we can't be happy as profits are not rising." The CM value is very much competitive. "The CM that we used to get earlier is now comparatively low", he said.
Apart from lower CM value, another problem is higher costs of doing business. Both import and export costs are increasing. "As buyers bear the export led shipping costs, it is not our concern." But import costs a big headache to us exporters, he said.
Freight costs are on rise for importing fabrics and many types of raw materials as well as machinery.
"In this situation we are continuing business just to hold our orders and buyers confidence" Islam said. Once a buyer redirects his business to other countries, it is difficult to get them back.
"It is now just to survive in an environment of high competitiveness and we will have to work hand to overcome troubles and challenges that we face now."
Islam said, "It is also a pressure to repay loans we got from the government during the pandemic at subsidized interest rates."
He said it is good that almost everyone is repaying the loans, around sixty per cent is repaid and burden is being shedding.
When talking about recent Russia-Ukaine war he said it has created an uncertainty in export payments. Another problem is China's imposition of fresh lockdown.
Due to this, delivery of raw materials by suppliers is delayed and in the mean time prices of Chinese raw materials are on the rise.  As a result continuation of production is facing disruption and import costs are rising, he said.
"Colombo economic crackdown is also a problem that many of our container ships in their transition route remained blocked there."
"We everyone from BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMA are trying to solve problems with our collective efforts and hope we will overcome it."
But supports from different government agencies, particularly from ports, customs and financial institutions may help the sector more and once it will be uninterrupted, it will be possible to utilize the opportunities of rising export orders.
"We are trying individually and collectively, we are fighting and we are struggling to survive amid rising challenges, Islam said.
He said the government should device policies in providing loans to RMG sector at reduced lending rates and if it is positive the RMG sector will take the economy to a new height, he said.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank gets new DMD
BD well on track to adopt fintech for sustainable growth: Salim
EBL launches contactless visa debit and prepaid cards
BSCIC reopened 715 industrial factories in 13 years
CCIFB elects new office bearers
Business Event
Emirates concludes a stellar six months at Expo 2020 Dubai
Nepal airline launches Ctg-Kathmandu flights from Thursday


Latest News
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Russia denies mass murder of civilians in Bucha
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft