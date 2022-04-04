Video
NRB Islamic Life Ins premium can now be paid thru Nagad

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Nagad, the Mobile Financial Service of Bangladesh Postal Department and the country's leading life insurance company NRB Islamic Life Insurance Limited, have signed an agreement recently.
Under the agreement, customers of NRB Islamic Life Insurance Limited will now be able to pay their life insurance premiums through Nagad.
An agreement ceremony between the organizations was held at NRB Islamic Life Insurance Limited's head office recently.
Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Sales Officer of Nagad, Md Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Business Sales of Nagad, Md Bayazid, Head of Insurance and Financial Institutions of Nagad were present during the signing ceremony.  
Besides, on behalf of NRB Islamic Life Insurance, Chief Executive Officer Md Shah Jamal Howlader, Company Secretary and Head of HR and Legal Syed Abdul Aziz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mohammad Abu Hasan were present at the signing ceremony.
Under the agreement customers of Nagad and NRB Islamic Life Insurance can now conveniently pay their life insurance policy premiums using Nagad App or USSD (* 167 #). This will simplify and reduce the cost of customers' everyday lives, eliminating the additional hassle of paying the payment in person.
Besides, customers will be able to pay their premium policy through 'Nagad' anytime and from anywhere more conveniently saving them precious time.
Regarding the agreement, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, said, "For the last three years, Nagad has been operating the Islamic account to make people's daily transactions easier and more economical in the Islamic way of life. Customers will now be able to pay NRB Islamic Life Insurance premiums through 'Nagad' as part of that continuity. Through this, we assure our customers of affordable and secure transactional facilities."


