

ILFSL holds technical skill uplifting course for staff

This institution has organized this internal training to increase the quality of services and economic functions of the clients, says a press release.

The workshop started 23rd March and will continue for ten days in five episodes. The workshop managed by ICT department of this organisation.

Nazrul Islam, Chairman of International Leasing and Financial Service, said, "Time is very tangible." To face the turbulent times, we should make ourselves enriched with modern and skilled manpower in information technology. Otherwise, we can't sustain in this competitive market. So, there is no alternative to developing skills. He added that, "This training is also arranged to get the best services within a short period."

Managing Director, MD Mashiur Rahman said, "Our financial affairs are presented very easily with the help of modern information technology and provided services also. The aim of this organization is to ensure the services of the clients using technology. All employees of the organization will participate gradually to increase their skills. Everybody will be provided certificate after training.









