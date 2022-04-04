Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Smart Academy holds free health camp

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Smart Academy holds free health camp

Smart Academy holds free health camp

Educational institution Smart Academy has organised a day-long free health camp program at Ramganj area in Laxmipur district recently, says a press release.
Smart Academy is a subsidiary of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, Bangladesh's leading ICT-product marketing company.
Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam inaugurated the event on Friday morning by releasing pigeons, symbol of peace. The free health camp program started at 10:00am and continued till 07:00pm. On this day, a total of 414 registered persons received healthcare services.
The day-long event was also attended by Japanaese conglomerate Sony Corporation's sister concern Sony, another joint-venture company Nipro-JMI Medical, and Sandhani Bangladesh Medical College Unit.
The free health camp program offers general health check-ups, diabetic check-ups and blood group diagnosis services. The diabetic patients who came for healthcare services at the event also got a chance to buy Nipro brand's high-standard glucometer at an affordable price.
Responding to a question from reporters after the event, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "There is no need to spend much money on such free health camps. All we need is a strong desire to serve people. I believe that if everyone like us regularly organises such events in their respective areas, then the minimum health care in the country will be much more assured. In particular, the health of low-income people and disadvantaged children in society will be ensured. We have received a huge response in this free health camp program at Smart Academy. So I have decided that, we will try to arrange one program like this at every month."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank gets new DMD
BD well on track to adopt fintech for sustainable growth: Salim
EBL launches contactless visa debit and prepaid cards
BSCIC reopened 715 industrial factories in 13 years
CCIFB elects new office bearers
Business Event
Emirates concludes a stellar six months at Expo 2020 Dubai
Nepal airline launches Ctg-Kathmandu flights from Thursday


Latest News
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Russia denies mass murder of civilians in Bucha
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft