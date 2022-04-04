

LankaBangla Finance signs MoU with Ananta Real Estate

Khurshed Alam- Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Finance, LankaBangla Finance Limited and Goutam Tarafdar-CMO, Ananta Real Estate Limited signed the MOU for their respective organizations at a ceremony held recently, says a press release.

Md. Shariar Parves (SAVP and Head of Home Loan), Md. Mukhlesur Rahman (Senior Manager) of LBFL; Tamanna Rabbani (Vice Pesident), Sujit Kumar Shaha (CFO) of Ananta Real Estate Limited, other high officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.























Recently LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) successfully signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ananta Real Estate Limited with a vision to cater the growing demand of real estate sector especially for who living in luxury also middle and lower income group.Khurshed Alam- Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Finance, LankaBangla Finance Limited and Goutam Tarafdar-CMO, Ananta Real Estate Limited signed the MOU for their respective organizations at a ceremony held recently, says a press release.Md. Shariar Parves (SAVP and Head of Home Loan), Md. Mukhlesur Rahman (Senior Manager) of LBFL; Tamanna Rabbani (Vice Pesident), Sujit Kumar Shaha (CFO) of Ananta Real Estate Limited, other high officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.