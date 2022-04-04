|
LankaBangla Finance signs MoU with Ananta Real Estate
Recently LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) successfully signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ananta Real Estate Limited with a vision to cater the growing demand of real estate sector especially for who living in luxury also middle and lower income group.
Khurshed Alam- Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Finance, LankaBangla Finance Limited and Goutam Tarafdar-CMO, Ananta Real Estate Limited signed the MOU for their respective organizations at a ceremony held recently, says a press release.
Md. Shariar Parves (SAVP and Head of Home Loan), Md. Mukhlesur Rahman (Senior Manager) of LBFL; Tamanna Rabbani (Vice Pesident), Sujit Kumar Shaha (CFO) of Ananta Real Estate Limited, other high officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.