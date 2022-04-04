Firms tie up to include migrants into the cashless society

Touch 'n Go eWallet Sunday announced that it is collaborating with Dotlines to provide digital solutions for migrants in Malaysia. A cashless society is now closer than before, and with this collaboration, the migrant community can fully embrace and be part of the cashless society.

Headquartered in Singapore, Dotlines is a technology-powered consumer and business solution group, working in 10 verticals in more than 21 impact sectors under different brand names. Dotlines has developed many applications that include the Sohoj app, fully developed in the company's second development center in Malaysia. Launched in 2016, the Sohoj app enables the migrant community to facilitate and enhance their life through digital services.

Over the last 5 years, Sohoj has built a strong physical retail store and agent network comprising of 12,000 touchpoints. Under the collaboration, Touch 'n Go eWallet will be able to capitalize this network to be closer to these migrant workers and bring them under formal financial inclusion, through assisted account activation, near-to-home top-up, and many more.

Features of the Sohoj app will be made available within Touch 'n Go eWallet, which serves the purpose of enabling migrants through digital services to facilitate and enhance their life. With these features, migrants can purchase internet packs or airtime along with other digital services. The services are available in Malaysia for migrant population from countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

"We will introduce more and more curated services to our migrant friends in the coming months. At the same time, we have also ensured our network of retail and reload merchants for Touch n go eWallet include those that serves the migrant segment," said Danny Chua, Chief Commercial Officer of TNG Digital Sdn Bhd.

Undoubtedly, COVID-19 has caused a surge in demand for cashless and contactless payments. As more and more merchants head towards the cashless mode of payment, the merchant migrants' acquirer programme is a priority for Touch 'n Go eWallet and Dotlines. More SME merchants are coming forward (particularly those who are serving the migrants segment) to sign up as a merchant on Touch 'n Go eWallet.

"Our platform for migrant services, Sohoj, has helped millions of blue-collar Bangladeshi, Nepalese and Indonesian individuals to enjoy a better digital life and stay connected to their families back home. We patiently built a curated network of 12,000 touchpoints across Malaysia to facilitate the life of these migrant workers in an assisted manner," said Tareq Udden, Chief Commercial Officer & Head of SEA of Dotlines.

Touch 'n Go eWallet enables migrants to stay connected constantly, transfer top-ups, buy goods and services for themselves and families back home, and transact securely. For more information about the collaboration with Dotlines, visit www.touchngo.com.my to learn more.





















