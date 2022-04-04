Video
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:24 AM
Bidi workers want withdrawal of tax

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business correspondent

Pabna Zila Bidi Mojdur Union staged demonstration in the district town demanding to protect the bidi industry from the aggression of foreign multinational companies and to reduce tariffs on bidis in the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year.
Around a thousand workers under the banner of Pabna Zila Bidi Mojdur Union demonstrated in front of Pabna Town Hall Field premises on Sunday to press home their demands.

Their demands are reduction of tariff on bidis in the forthcoming budget, withdrawal of 10 percent income tax on bidis, didi workers have to be paid fair wages, enactment of protection law for bidi workers, ban on issuance of bidi factory licenses without on-site inspection and legal action against counterfeiters.
The labor leaders, later, handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Pabna. Harik Hossain, joint-secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, presided over the demonstration.
Reserved Member of Parliament Nadira Yasmin Joly was present as the chief guest while Pabna Sodor Upazila Porishod Chairman Mossarraf Hossain, Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Acting President Amin Uddin (BSc), Nazim Uddin, Shamim Islam and among others were present as special guests. Abdur Rahman, General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation spoke as the keynote speaker.  
Addressing the demo, the speakers said, "Millions of workers including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows make a living by working in the bidi sector.  But the country's ancient labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies.  
Multinational companies were smuggling thousands of crores of rupees abroad by burning the lungs of the people of this country.  Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis.  Bidi owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of this exorbitant tax, they said.
As a result, the workers are living a dehumanized life.  Besides, advance income tax on cigarettes is 3 percent and advance income tax on bidis is 10 percent.  We want to repeal this discriminatory advance income tax.


