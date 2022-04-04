

BGMEA wants more transgender into mainstream economy

"Transgender people are often treated in such a manner as if they are outsiders. We have to change the negative attitude towards transgender people and create employment opportunities so that they can become self-reliant and contribute to the economy," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

The BGMEA chief was addressing a ceremony of the "Social Responsibility Award 2022" held in Dhaka recently to inspire transgender people.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid attended the programme as chief guest.

"Opportunities are opening up for the transgender community to live a dignified life through employment in formal sectors. It's encouraging to see transgender people are being included into the mainstream economy, though their number is still insignificant," Faruque said.

"With their talent and indomitable determination, the transgender people have turned themselves into skilled apparel workers. With their jobs in the garment factories, they are becoming self-aware, financially independent, and proud citizens within the society," he added.

"However, an all-out effort from all quarters is required to make real change in this field. Apart from the garment industry, we should also explore the opportunities that are available for them in other sectors," the BGMEA president said.

Lawmaker Aroma Dutta, SheMen Welfare Organization President Dr Ariful Hoque and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Ashim Kumar Dey also spoke at the programme. -UNB









The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called for the need to create more employment opportunities for transgender people to include them into the mainstream economy."Transgender people are often treated in such a manner as if they are outsiders. We have to change the negative attitude towards transgender people and create employment opportunities so that they can become self-reliant and contribute to the economy," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.The BGMEA chief was addressing a ceremony of the "Social Responsibility Award 2022" held in Dhaka recently to inspire transgender people.State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid attended the programme as chief guest."Opportunities are opening up for the transgender community to live a dignified life through employment in formal sectors. It's encouraging to see transgender people are being included into the mainstream economy, though their number is still insignificant," Faruque said."With their talent and indomitable determination, the transgender people have turned themselves into skilled apparel workers. With their jobs in the garment factories, they are becoming self-aware, financially independent, and proud citizens within the society," he added."However, an all-out effort from all quarters is required to make real change in this field. Apart from the garment industry, we should also explore the opportunities that are available for them in other sectors," the BGMEA president said.Lawmaker Aroma Dutta, SheMen Welfare Organization President Dr Ariful Hoque and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Ashim Kumar Dey also spoke at the programme. -UNB