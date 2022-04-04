Smartphone narzo 50 with best processor launched

realme has brought in narzo 50, which is equipped with the best processor in segment to deliver a smooth gaming experience. realme narzo 50 was officially launched through an online launching event on April 3 last from realme Bangladesh's official facebook page.

The narzo 50 4GB/6GB is available only at BDT 16,499. For more info click here: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-narzo-50, says a press release.

narzo 50 is the latest phone from realme's narzo series for the gaming aficionados. It is the only phone in the market with Helio G96 processor and 120hz refresh rate at this price.

narzo 50 is available in 4/64GB with Dynamic RAM expansion technology. Available in two colors - Speed Black and Speed Blue, realme narzo 50 is priced at BDT 16,499 only. To know more details about this phone, click here https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-narzo-50.






