Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:24 AM
DBH opens its 13th branch in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Business Desk

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DBH), the largest housing finance institution in the country, recently opened its 13th branch in Rajshahi City with an aim to provide home loan and deposits services to the people of this region.
The branch is located at Dulal Tower, Shaheb Bazar, Moni Chottor, Rajshahi, at the heart of Rajshahi city, says a press release.
Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of DBH, formally inaugurated the branch. He hopes that the new branch in the center of the Rajshahi division will promote real estate development in this region and contribute to increase home ownership and in the process help DBH to attain significant business growth, particularly in the affordable housing segment. DMD & Head of Credit of DBH A. K. M. Tanvir Kamal, Head of Administration & Recovery Saiyaf Ejaz, Head of Loan Operations Md. Zakaria Eusuf, Head of Deposits, Business Planning & Alternate Channels Sabed Bin Ahsan, Branch In-Charge Md. Ashikur Rahman and other high officials were present during the inauguration ceremony.
This is the 13th branch of the company and first in the northern part of the country after having its branches in other major cities like Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla, Khulna Gazipur and Narayanganj. DBH, the home loan specialist institution with AAA credit rating for 16 consecutive years, is planning to expand geographically to cover major urban areas across the country.


