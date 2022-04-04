Samsung launches smartphone A53 5G

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the much-anticipated Galaxy A53 5G handset in the market. This latest addition to the A50 series with Hyper Fast 5G and many more exiting features is expected to become the icon in the local market for mid-range android smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in all official outlets of Samsung Bangladesh across the country in three fantastic shades - black, blue and peach. The handset is priced at BDT 43,999, says a press release.

For customers who want to enjoy flagship features at an affordable range, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G can surely be the top-choice, given its new and faster 5nm Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor, 64MP main camera, a muscular 5000mAh battery (with AI managed power consumption) and other lucrative features. Samsung has crafted this device keeping the urban and youthful customers in mind. With a Galaxy A53 5G in your hand, you are definitely going to rock with both style and performance games!

















